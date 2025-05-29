Luostarinen (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to play in the Stanley Cup Finals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Cup Finals don't have a defined start date yet, but it's expected Luostarinen will have at least a week to rest up and get ready for the next round after the Panthers clinched their spot in Game 5 on Wednesday. Assuming he doesn't have a setback, he should continue to fill a third-line role.