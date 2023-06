Luostarinen (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus Vegas on Saturday, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.

Luostarinen has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Finals after suffering the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Carolina. The 24-year-old has two goals and five points in the postseason, all versus Boston in the opening round. He has gone nine straight games without a point. Luostarinen had 17 goals and 26 assists in 82 regular-season games.