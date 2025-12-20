Rodrigues logged two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Rodrigues had a lower-body injury scare Wednesday, but he didn't end up missing a game. He snapped his three-game slump Friday, and he earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 24 versus the Predators. The 32-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 10 helpers, 78 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 34 contests.