Forsling recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Forsling helped out on tallies by Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov in the contest. The 24-year-old Forsling is up to a career-high 14 points, 86 shots on goal, 40 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 40 games. The Swede has taken on top-pairing duties with Aaron Ekblad (leg) done for the season. While Forsling isn't the same caliber of player on offense, he's been fairly solid for the Panthers this season.
