Samoskevich scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Samoskevich snapped a four-game point drought with his tally 1:01 into the contest. The 22-year-old has filled a middle-six role to begin this season, and three of his four points have come with the man advantage. He's added 23 shots on net, 17 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating. The Panthers need to make up for a lot of offense sitting on the injured list, and Samoskevich's profile as a burgeoning power forward could be part of the solution if he can find a bit more consistency on the scoresheet.