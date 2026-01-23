Bennett scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

Bennett has racked up five goals and four assists over his last nine contests. The center opened the scoring late in the second period. He's up to 18 goals, 39 points, 129 shots on net, 97 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 49 appearances this season. Bennett continues to be productive in a second-line role, and he remains on pace to set a career high in points for the season year in a row.