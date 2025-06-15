Bennett scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bennett has a six-game point streak (six goals, two assists), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 contests. His tally Saturday put the Panthers ahead 2-0 late in the first period. Bennett leads the league with 15 goals this postseason, and he's added seven assists, 66 shots on net, 103 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 22 appearances. Should the Panthers win the Stanley Cup, Bennett will finish at or near the top of the list for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.