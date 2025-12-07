Bennett scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The four points were a season high for Bennett, as the 29-year-old winger continues to put a slow start to the season behind him. Over the last nine games, Bennett has racked up four goals and 12 points -- a massive turnaround after he managed only three goals and five points in the first 18 contests of 2025-26.