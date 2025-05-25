Bennett notched an assist, three shots on goal, six hits and 14 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Bennett set up a Niko Mikkola tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Bennett has three goals and two assists over three games. He's up to 14 points (nine goals, five helpers), 45 shots, 78 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 15 playoff contests. Between a career-best regular season and another huge playoff run, Bennett is positioning himself well for a big payday as a free agent this offseason.