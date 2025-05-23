Bennett had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bennett pushed the Panthers up 3-0 late in the first period when he deflected Carter Verhaeghe's shot from the left circle while on the power play. And his second snipe came on a rebound with 39 seconds left in the second period that forced starter Frederik Andersen from the Canes net to start the third period. Bennett leads the Panthers with nine goals, and his 13 points this postseason put him in a three-way tie with Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen for the team lead in scoring. Bennett is built for playoff hockey, and the Canes don't seem to have an answer for his intensity or his snarl.