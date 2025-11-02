Bennett scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Bennett has not yet found a rhythm on offense this season, going three games between each point. He has two goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 23 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 12 outings. He was on the third line Saturday, though his 15:46 of ice time suggests he'll continue to functionally see top-six minutes regardless of his placement in the lineup. Bennett is tough to trust in standard fantasy formats given his limited scoring potential during the regular season, but he can help in banger leagues.