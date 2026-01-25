Bennett scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Bennett's tally at 13:11 of the third period forced overtime. The center has surged in January with six goals and five assists over 11 contests. For the season, he's up to 19 goals, 40 points, 133 shots on net, 99 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 50 appearances. Bennett has reached the 40-point mark in each of his five full years with the Panthers, and he's got his eyes on his career-best total of 51 points from 76 regular-season outings a year ago.