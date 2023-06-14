Bennett (undisclosed) played through an injury he suffered in the second round versus the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett only missed the first game of the postseason, and he finished with 15 points in 20 appearances after notching a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 9-3 loss in Game 5. The nature of the center's injury is unknown, so it's unclear how this might affect his offseason and preparation for 2023-24. He'll be entering the third season of a four-year contract, and he's solidified his place as a middle-six forward for the Panthers.