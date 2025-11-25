Bennett scored a goal on two shots and went plus-4 in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Bennett has two goals and two assists over his last four games, which has been one of his best stretches of the season. It helps that the Panthers have scored 20 goals in that span, creating more offense to go around. The 29-year-old is up to five goals, four assists, 44 shots on net, 43 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 22 contests in a middle-six role this season.