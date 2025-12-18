Bennett scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and logged four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Bennett, like many Panthers forwards, has enjoyed a productive December so far with five goals and five assists over nine outings. The 29-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 75 shots, 67 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 33 appearances this year. He should continue to fill a second-line role and play on the first power-play unit.