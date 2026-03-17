Panthers' Sam Bennett: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.
After sitting out Sunday's 6-2 loss to Seattle, Bennett should occupy a top-six role against the Canucks on Tuesday. He has registered 24 goals, 50 points, 170 shots on net and 109 hits across 65 appearances this season.
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