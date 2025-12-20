Bennett scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Bennett has been on a roll of late with five goals and seven points over his last six games. He was Florida's most dangerous player by a wide margin Friday, as he attempted a season-high 10 shots. With 22 shots over his last six contests, expect the 29-year-old to remain a key contributor on offense for a surging Panthers team.