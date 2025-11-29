Bennett scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Bennett has three goals and four assists over his last seven games. The 29-year-old's tally put the Panthers ahead 2-0 early in the first period, but their offense didn't hold up for the rest of the contest. Bennett's recent play has been an improvement, as he's at six goals, 12 points, 53 shots on net, 48 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 outings overall.