Bennett scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Bennett put the Panthers up 2-0 with a power-play tally in the first period, and he added another goal at even strength to temporarily restore their lead in the middle frame. He's come out of the Olympic break strong with three goals and two assists over three games, compared to just two helpers over seven contests heading into the break. The 29-year-old has 22 goals, 47 points, 156 shots on net, 105 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 60 appearances. He's got some work to do, but a 30-goal, 60-point campaign isn't out of the question -- both of those marks would be career highs.