Bennett (upper body) is available for Wednesday's game against Boston, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bennett exited Monday's game against the Sabres due to an upper-body injury, but he's been cleared to suit up for the Panthers' penultimate game before the Olympic break. Over 16 appearances since the start of the calendar year, Bennett has recorded six goals, seven assists, 22 PIM, 20 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 19:28 of ice time.