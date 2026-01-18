Bennett scored a goal, registered two assists, fired five shots on net, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Bennett's strong stretch of play continued Saturday as he recorded two primary assists to go with his game-tying goal midway through the second period. Following his trio of points, the 29-year-old center now has 17 goals, 21 assists, 122 shots on net, 94 hits and 21 blocks through 47 appearances this season. Since Jan. 8, he has three multi-point performances across five contests. His sluggish start to the season is miles behind him as he's excelled on the team's second line over the past month and a half. He remains a solid option in all fantasy formats and has an added boost in leagues that value category coverage.