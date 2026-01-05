Bennett scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Bennett opened the scoring 6:27 into the first period. With the goal, he extended his point streak to nine games (four tallies, six helpers). The 29-year-old center has locked in since the second half of November and is producing at about his peak level. He's up to 14 goals, 31 points, 104 shots on net, 85 hits, 19 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 41 appearances. The hot streak may not last, but another year of 50-plus points is looking probable.