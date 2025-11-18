Bennett scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

After having a hand in the Panthers' first goal by A.J. Greer late in the first period, Bennett broke a 5-5 tie early in the third by re-directing a shot-pass from Niko Mikkola. It was Bennett's first multi-point performance, and first GWG, of the season, and after an awful start to 2025-26 he's bounced back with three goals and five points through eight games in November.