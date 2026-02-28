Bennett was credited with an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

After helping to set up Matthew Tkachuk for Florida's first goal midway through the second period, Bennett fired a shot at Alex Lyon inside the final minute of the third with the Panthers' net empty. Lyon made the initial save, but the puck trickled through him into the crease, and Rasmus Dahlin's clearing attempt instead bounced off the goalie and into the net. It goes down as Bennett's 20th goal of the season, a mark he's reached in three straight campaigns and four of the last five, and over the last 15 games he's delivered a tidy four goals and 12 points.