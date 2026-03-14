Panthers' Sam Bennett: Unavailable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against Seattle, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Bennett has 24 goals, 50 points, 74 PIM and 109 hits in 65 outings with Florida in 2025-26. Bennett's slated exit from the lineup is set to coincide with Anton Lundell (undisclosed) returning after a one-game absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Considered day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Nets power-play tally Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Tallies on power play in loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Scores twice in loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Two points in Friday's loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Set to play Wednesday•