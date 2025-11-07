Reinhart scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Reinhart's go-ahead tally in the middle of the second period stood as the game-winner. He's scored in five of the last six games, though the 30-year-old winger isn't finding much success in setting up his teammates. For the season, he has seven goals, one assist, 39 shots, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 14 appearances. As long as he keeps filling the net, he'll be a productive part of a fantasy lineup.