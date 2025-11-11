Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets PP goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Reinhart has been an absolute menace in front of the goal in recent weeks and has found the back of the net in six of his last eight outings. He's sporting a 20 percent shooting rate in that span, so there might be some regression coming, but the 30-year-old has a big role in the Panthers' offensive scheme. He's up to eight goals in 16 outings this season.
