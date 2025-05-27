Reinhart (lower body) participated in Tuesday's optional practice but remains questionable for Game 5 against Carolina on Wednesday, George Richards of NHL.com reports.

Reinhart has missed Florida's last two games and remains day-to-day after skating for the first time since leaving Game 2 versus the Hurricanes last Thursday. He has produced four goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 30 hits across 14 appearances this postseason. Niko Mikkola (upper body) and A.J. Greer (undisclosed) also took part in Tuesday's practice after sitting out Monday's 3-0 loss to Carolina in Game 4. The Panthers will determine if any of the injured players can return in Game 5 after Wednesday's morning skate.