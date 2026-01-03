Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Reinhart accounted for all the offense the Panthers mustered in this 5-1 defeat thanks to a power-play goal in the third period. The goal means Reinhart has extended his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which he's tallied 12 points (six goals, six assists), 22 shots, eight hits and four blocked shots.