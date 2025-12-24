Reinhart notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The Panthers were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but they staged a remarkable comeback sparked by Reinhart's fourth three-point performance of the season. The veteran winger is on pace to top 80 points for the third straight campaign and 30 goals for the fifth straight, producing 19 goals and 38 points through 36 contests.