Reinhart scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Reinhart was held off the scoresheet in the first four games of the Stanley Cup Finals, and his two points Tuesday came in the third period of a blowout loss. The 27-year-old forward finished with eight goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 44 hits, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 21 playoff outings. He's entering the final year of a contract with a $6.5 million cap hit, so he should remain in a top-six role for the Panthers in 2023-24.