Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Recalled from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilmanis was called up from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.
Vilmanis is tied for the Charlotte team lead in points with 19 in 31 games. The 21-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft and managed nine goals and 18 assists in 61 AHL games during the 2024-25 campaign. He has yet to make his NHL debut and could be the Panthers' 13th forward Saturday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Puts up three points in AHL win•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Nets two goals for Checkers•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Assigned to AHL•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: In action Monday•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Sporting non-contact jersey•