Vilmanis was called up from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.

Vilmanis is tied for the Charlotte team lead in points with 19 in 31 games. The 21-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft and managed nine goals and 18 assists in 61 AHL games during the 2024-25 campaign. He has yet to make his NHL debut and could be the Panthers' 13th forward Saturday in Ottawa.