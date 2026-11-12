Vilmanis (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's home clash against the Red Wings, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Vilmanis was sidelined for each of the Panthers' last two outings with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals. Prior to going down, the 22-year-old winger compiled three goals, seven points, 22 shots on net, 47 hits and eight blocked shots over 16 games played. The young winger has been a strong addition to Florida's middle six since Mackie Samoskevich's departure to Seattle. Vilmanis will rejoin the Panthers third line Thursday and skate alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.