Jones (upper body) is week-to-week, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now on Monday.

The Panthers hope Jones will return before the Olympic break, but an exact timeline for his recovery remains unclear. Jones sat out Sunday's 2-1 win over Colorado after getting injured in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers at the Winter Classic. He has accumulated six goals, 24 points, 78 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 38 hits across 40 appearances this season. Due to Jones' absence, Uvis Balinskis moved into a top-four role in Sunday's contest, while Donovan Sebrango logged time on the third pairing.