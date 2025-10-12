Jones recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Jones helped out on goals by Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad (on the power play) in this contest. These were Jones' first points of 2025-26, to go with five shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 31-year-old defenseman is in a top-four role with ample power-play time, and he has the potential to put up strong offense with good category coverage for fantasy managers. However, expectations should be tempered -- he hasn't topped the 40-point mark since 2021-22, when he had 51 points in 78 outings for the Blackhawks.