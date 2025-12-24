Panthers' Seth Jones: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones scored a power-play goal on four shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Jones has racked up eight points, including three on the power play, over his last 10 contests. His steady all-around work on the back end has been a big part of the Panthers' recent success -- they've won eight of those 10 games. For the year, Jones is at six goals, 21 points (11 on the power play), 71 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances in a top-four role.
