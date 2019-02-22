Panthers' Vincent Praplan: Traded to Florida
The Sharks traded Praplan to the Panthers in exchange for future considerations on Friday.
Praplan has played pretty well during his first AHL campaign, notching four goals and 16 points in 27 appearances with San Jose. The 24-year-old is a late bloomer, and will probably never develop into a sought after fantasy asset, but he could become a solid bottom-six option for Florida in the future.
