Vincent Praplan: Returning home
Praplan agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Swiss club SC Bern on Friday.
After being traded by San Jose to Florida for future considerations at the deadline, the chances of Praplan securing a two-way NHL deal were probably pretty slim. The winger will head back to his native Switzerland, where he previously played from 2014-18. In his one year in the AHL, the 24-year-old recorded six goals and 17 helpers in 41 outings for San Jose and Springfield. Given the length of Praplan's contract, a return to North America seems highly unlikely.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...