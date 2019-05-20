Praplan agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Swiss club SC Bern on Friday.

After being traded by San Jose to Florida for future considerations at the deadline, the chances of Praplan securing a two-way NHL deal were probably pretty slim. The winger will head back to his native Switzerland, where he previously played from 2014-18. In his one year in the AHL, the 24-year-old recorded six goals and 17 helpers in 41 outings for San Jose and Springfield. Given the length of Praplan's contract, a return to North America seems highly unlikely.