Lucius scored a goal and added an assist in Arizona State University's 6-3 win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

Lucius has been steady this year for the Sun Devils and is up to 22 points through 18 contests. The Penguins prospect is also at a plus-2 rating on the year after going plus-5 in ASU's big win Saturday. He has shown his skills in three of four NCAA campaigns, which bodes well for him turning pro after this season.