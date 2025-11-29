Lucius scored a goal and added an assist in Arizona State University's 3-2 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Lucius has taken a step forward this year with 10 goals and eight helpers over 15 appearances. He had just 10 points in 19 outings last year with the Sun Devils, though he posted 34-point campaigns in each of his first two NCAA seasons with the University of Wisconsin. The senior winger is a Penguins prospect, and his steady offense throughout his collegiate career should lead to an entry-level deal in the spring.