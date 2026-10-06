Carlile scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. He also blocked three shots.

Carlile was involved directly in both of Pittsburgh's goals, earning the primary assist on Ben Kindel's second-period tally before scoring from the slot to tie the game at 2-2 with 11:07 remaining. The defenseman has enjoyed a tremendous start to his Penguins tenure, scoring in consecutive games and cracking the scoresheet in each of his first three regular-season appearances. Carlile has already surpassed his scoring output from the 2025-26 season, when he had just one goal across 42 regular-season contests with the Lightning.