Carlile logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Carlile was cleared from a lower-body injury but didn't suit up Wednesday versus the Flames. He is competing with Spencer Stastney for a spot in the lineup. Carlile has contributed three goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 19 hits, 36 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 22 outings this season, but his defensive struggles look to be overtaking his offensive potential at this time.