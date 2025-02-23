Malkin notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Malkin missed six games due to a lower-body injury. He saw just 12:45 of ice time in his return, but that was likely due to the blowout score. The 38-year-old center has played in just nine of 19 games since the start of January, earning a mere four points in that span. He's at nine goals, 26 assists, 82 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 48 contests overall, and with his health being shaky lately, Malkin is a risk for fantasy managers who don't have a good backup plan in place.