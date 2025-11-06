Koppanen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Koppanen is likely to serve as an emergency depth option for the Penguins ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Capitals. If the winger does play, it may come at the expense of Ville Koivunen or Filip Hallander. Still, Koppanen's promotion gives the Pens a 13th healthy forward on the 23-man roster. In the minors this year, Koppanen has generated just one goal and one assist in six minor-league tilts.