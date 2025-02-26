Bunting (illness) missed Wednesday's practice, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Bunting has 14 goals and 29 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25. If he's not able to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, then Matt Nieto will probably draw back into the lineup.
