Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Ready for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard (upper body) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.
Harvey-Pinard is set to compete for a fourth-line role for the Penguins after the Canadiens declined to give him a qualifying offer in June. The 26-year-old winger saw action in just one NHL game in 2024-25, so it's likely he'll see some time with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Secures one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Not tendered QO•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Set for six-week absence•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Sent to Laval•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Back with the Habs•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Placed on waivers•