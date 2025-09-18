Harvey-Pinard (upper body) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard is set to compete for a fourth-line role for the Penguins after the Canadiens declined to give him a qualifying offer in June. The 26-year-old winger saw action in just one NHL game in 2024-25, so it's likely he'll see some time with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.