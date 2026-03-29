Harvey-Pinard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Harvey-Pinard has five points over his last three games. For the season, he's up to 18 goals and 33 points over 60 outings, which is his second-highest point total in his five AHL campaigns. The 27-year-old winger is unlikely to see much NHL action with Pittsburgh despite his decent production in the AHL.