Penguins' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Three more points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey-Pinard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Harvey-Pinard has five points over his last three games. For the season, he's up to 18 goals and 33 points over 60 outings, which is his second-highest point total in his five AHL campaigns. The 27-year-old winger is unlikely to see much NHL action with Pittsburgh despite his decent production in the AHL.
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