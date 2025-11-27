Shea logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Shea helped out on Bryan Rust's go-ahead goal in the third period as well as Connor Dewar's empty-netter. This performance ended a seven-game skid for Shea, who has maintained a top-four role on defense this season even as his offense has faltered. The blueliner is up to 10 points, 21 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances. Given his production, he may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, though his offense is unlikely to stay on this pace all year.