Shea logged three assists, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Shea matched his offensive output from the last 14 games combined. He helped out on goals by Anthony Mantha, Bryan Rust and Justin Brazeau in this blowout win. Shea was a top-four regular earlier in the season, but Brett Kulak's arrival via trade from the Oilers has eaten into Shea's minutes. This is still a career year for Shea, who has two goals, 14 helpers, 32 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-14 rating over 37 appearances.