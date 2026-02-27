Penguins' Samuel Girard: Dealing with lower-body issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard missed practice Friday while being evaluated for a lower-body injury.
Girard appears to have been injured in his Penguins' debut against the Devils on Thursday. In that outing, the 27-year-old defenseman made four blocks, which may have resulted in his injury. If Girard does miss any time, it will open up a spot in the lineup for Ryan Graves or Ilya Solovyov.
More News
-
Penguins' Samuel Girard: Headed for Steel City•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Ends month-long slump•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Earns pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Scores winning goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Nets first goal of campaign•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Dishes two assists•